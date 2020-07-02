MCLEAN, Va., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCR Federal (MCR), a premier provider of Technology Enhanced Program Management services, has been named as one of the recipients of a multiple award IDIQ contract providing resources in support of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its Line and Staff Offices. The Professional and Technical (ProTech) services solution is a $3.0B IDIQ contract supporting the NOAA Satellite, Fisheries, Oceans, Weather and Enterprise Operations Domains. As one of twenty-two awardees, MCR will work with NOAA to provide high level professional and technical support for the NOAA ProTech Weather Domain throughout the five-year period of performance.
"MCR is pleased to be one of NOAA's selected partners for the ProTech Weather Domain. This is a great opportunity for MCR to expand our program management support services into a new market with NOAA and more importantly support the National Weather Service (NWS) with its critical mission," said Bill Parker, President and CEO of MCR.
