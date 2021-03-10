MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCR was recently awarded a task order with a total estimated value of $12.8M to provide DHS Cost Analysis Division (CAD) direct support in conducting cost estimates and data analyses. MCR, with our key subcontractor Galorath, will produce analyses and capabilities providing DHS leadership with the insights to make acquisition and resource decisions.
"MCR is excited to be able to offer DHS our CommandEdge capability suite and Galorath's SEER knowledge-based estimation products. These tools will allow us to provide DHS with enhanced team collaboration and cost modeling visualization, while also enhancing the ability to gather data, create models, and present cost estimate results," said Sean Pender, President of the MCR's Program Analytics Division Group. "This is a major win for MCR and DHS, as it provides a strategic opportunity to share program data analytics best practices between DHS and the other members of the cost community that MCR has supported for years," said Bill Parker, Chief Executive Officer.
Interested in more information about MCR's capabilities or in joining the MCR team? Contact Linda.Harris@mcri.com
A global company based in McLean, VA, MCR employs an integrated approach to service delivery that combines visualization, analytics, automation, and high-performance talent acquisition. MCR applies this approach through CommandEdge, its internal operational platform, to deliver integrated program management, systems engineering, and DevOps services. With these capabilities and CommandEdge, MCR enables agencies to employ program precision, agility, and speed as strategic assets for driving mission success.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcr-federal-wins-department-of-homeland-security-office-of-the-chief-financial-officer-cost-estimating-and-data-analysis-task-order-301243835.html
SOURCE MCR, LLC