MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets:  MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $27,588,000 as compared to $18,939,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.  Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 amounted to $2,222,000, or $0.98 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $494,000, or $0.21 per diluted Class A common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.  

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $27.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $19.9 million as compared to $12.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.  This 64% increase can be attributed to increases across all brands.  Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 3%, from $7.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to $7.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.  This is primarily a result of decreased military boot sales offset by an increase in our Dan Post and Laredo work boot sales. 

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $8.0 million as compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was up from 26.6% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to 28.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.  This is primarily attributable to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses totaled approximately $5.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.4 million for first quarter of fiscal 2021.  This is primarily due to increased commissions, advertising, and healthcare costs.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2.8 million as compared to $0.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at October 30, 2021 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.7 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021. Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $60.2 million at October 30, 2021.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which were fully available at October 30, 2021. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2022. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2022, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $4.8 million. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $2.5 million of cash. Inventory used approximately $1.3 million of cash and accounts receivable used approximately $7.1 million of cash as first quarter sales outpaced customer payments.

Net cash provided by investing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled approximately $2.2 million, primarily due to the maturity of short-term investments. 

Net cash used in financing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.3 million, which was primarily used for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)















October 30,

2021



July 31,

2021



ASSETS









Current assets: 



















Cash and cash equivalents



$20,665



$23,489











Equity investments



6,480



6,207











Debt securities



-



2,414











Accounts and notes receivable, net



23,507



16,382











Inventories, net



15,593



14,326











Prepaid expenses and other current assets



710



323











Total current assets



66,955



63,141











Property and equipment, net



5,217



5,363











Other assets:



















Deposits



14



14











Notes receivable



1,025



1,017











Real estate held for investment



3,101



3,238











Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance



2,288



2,288











Trademarks



2,824



2,824











Total other assets



9,252



9,381











Total assets



$81,424



$77,885

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)















October 30,

2021



July 31,

2021



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities: 



















Accounts payable



$3,245



$2,714











Accrued employee benefits



1,112



660











Accrued payroll and payroll taxes



435



700











Income tax payable



1,058



236











Other



865



795











Total current liabilities



6,715



5,105











Deferred tax liabilities



534



534











Total liabilities



7,249



5,639











Shareholders' equity:









Common Stock:









Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

   issued and outstanding, 1,893,423 and 1,893,423

   shares, respectively



1,893



1,893











Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

   issued and outstanding, 366,737 and 366,737 shares,

   respectively



367



367











Retained earnings



71,915



69,986











Total shareholders' equity



74,175



72,246











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$81,424



$77,885

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended





October 30,



October 31,

2021

2020











Net revenues



$27,588



$18,939











Cost of revenues



19,604



13,904











Gross profit



7,984



5,035











Selling, general and administrative expenses



5,136



4,357











Operating profit 



2,848



678











Other income



208



50











Earnings before income taxes



3,056



728











Provision for income taxes



834



234











Net earnings 



$2,222



$494









































Earnings per common share:



















     Diluted earnings per share:









        Class A



0.98



0.21

        Class B



NA



NA











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









       Class A



1,893,423



1,949,583

       Class B



366,737



368,835

        Total



2,260,160



2,318,418

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)





















Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other







Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, August 1, 2020



1,957,142

$1,957

373,233

$373

$0

$69,487

















Stock Buyback



(21,141)

(21)

(3,500)

(4)



(490)

















Conversion of Class B



2,300

2

(2,300)

(2)



-

   to Class A Stock































Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(253)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(48)

















Net earnings













494

Balance, October 31, 2020



1,938,301

$1,938

367,433

$367

$0

$69,190





































Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other







Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, July 31, 2021



1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$69,986

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(246)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













2,222

Balance, October 30, 2021



1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$71,915

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended





October 30,



October 31,





2021

2020











Net cash used in operating activities



(4,767)



(1,094)











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



















Proceeds from sale of assets



200



591











Purchase of land for investment



-



(160)











Capital expenditures



(117)



(98)











Purchase of securities



(246)



(5,118)











Proceeds from sale of securities



2,400



4,855











Net cash provided by investing activities



2,237



70











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



















Repurchase company stock



-



(515)











Dividends paid



(294)



(301)











Net cash used in financing activities



(294)



(816)











Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents



(2,824)



(1,840)











Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year



23,489



20,959











Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period



$20,665



$19,119

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-reports-earnings-for-the-first-quarter--of-fiscal-2022-301450116.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.