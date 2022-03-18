MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets:  MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 of $31,426,000 as compared to $20,239,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.  Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2,536,000, or $1.12 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $728,000, or $0.32 per diluted Class A common share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2022 totaled $59,014,000 as compared to $39,178,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2021.  Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2022 amounted to $4,758,000, or $2.11 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $1,222,000, or $0.53 per diluted Class A common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2021.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $31.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $20.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.  Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $23.5 million as compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.  This increase in net revenues was seen across the board for all product lines, as the demand for western boots continues to grow because of fashion and lifestyle influences in the market place.  Revenues from our work boot products increased from $6.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to $7.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.  This was primarily a result of increased military and Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $9.2 million as compared to $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.  Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was up from 27.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to 29.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.  This is primarily due to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales, in addition to better margins on closeout sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.  This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $3.43 million as compared to $0.81 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2022 totaled $59.0 million as compared to $39.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021.  Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $43.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $25.8 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021.  Consistent with the quarter, this increase in net revenues was seen across the board for all product lines.  Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $13.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021 to $14.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022.  This increase resulted primarily from an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $17.1 million, or 29.0%, for the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $10.6 million, or 27.1%, for the first six months of fiscal 2021.  Consistent with the quarter, this is primarily due to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales, in addition to better margins on closeout sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $10.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $9.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021.  This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $6.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $1.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at January 29, 2022 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.1 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021.  Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $62.7 million at January 29, 2022.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at January 29, 2022.  One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2023.  Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2023, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first six months of fiscal 2022, operating activities used approximately $10.0 million of cash.  Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $5.3 million of cash.  Increased inventory, accounts receivable, and other assets used approximately $16.0 million of cash.  Decreased accounts payable and other accrued liabilities provided approximately $0.9 million of cash.

Net cash provided by investing activities totaled approximately $2.2 million.  The sale of securities offset by the purchase of securities provided approximately $1.9 million and the sale of land provided approximately $0.6 million.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $0.6 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)















January 29,

2022



July 31,

2021



ASSETS









Current assets: 



















Cash and cash equivalents



$15,113



$23,489











Equity investments



6,544



6,207











Debt securities



-



2,414











Accounts and notes receivable, net



29,765



16,382











Inventories, net



16,757



14,326











Prepaid expenses and other current assets



550



323











Total current assets



68,729



63,141











Property and equipment, net



5,052



5,363











Other assets:



















Deposits



14



14











Notes receivable



1,033



1,017











Real estate held for investment



3,036



3,238











Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance



2,288



2,288











Trademarks



2,824



2,824











Total other assets



9,195



9,381











Total assets



$82,976



$77,885

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)















January 29,

2022



July 31,

2021



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities: 



















Accounts payable



$3,126



$2,714











Accrued employee benefits



988



660











Accrued payroll and payroll taxes



802



700











Income tax payable



296



236











Other



812



795











Total current liabilities



6,024



5,105











Deferred tax liabilities



534



534











Total liabilities



6,558



5,639











Shareholders' equity:









Common Stock:









Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

   issued and outstanding, 1,893,635 and 1,893,423

   shares, respectively



1,894



1,893











Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

   issued and outstanding, 366,525 and 366,737 shares,

   respectively



366



367











Retained earnings



74,158



69,986











Total shareholders' equity



76,418



72,246











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$82,976



$77,885

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



January 29,



January 30,



January 29,



January 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net revenues

$31,426



$20,239



$59,014



$39,178

















Cost of revenues

22,273



14,672



41,877



28,575

















Gross profit

9,153



5,567



17,137



10,603

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,723



4,762



10,859



9,120

















Operating profit 

3,430



805



6,278



1,483

















Other income

(21)



241



187



291

















Earnings before income taxes

3,409



1,046



6,465



1,774

















Provision for income taxes

873



318



1,707



552

















Net earnings 

$2,536



$728



$4,758



$1,222

















































Earnings per common share:































     Diluted earnings per share:















        Class A

1.12



0.32



2.11



0.53

        Class B

NA



NA



NA



NA

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















       Class A

1,893,486



1,933,860



1,893,454



1,941,721

       Class B

366,674



367,295



366,706



368,065

        Total

2,260,160



2,301,155



2,260,160



2,309,786

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)





















Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other







Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, August 1, 2020



1,957,142

$1,957

373,233

$373

$0

$69,487

















Stock Buyback



(21,141)

(21)

(3,500)

(4)



(490)

















Conversion of Class B



2,300

2

(2,300)

(2)



-

   to Class A Stock































Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(253)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(48)

















Net earnings













494

Balance, October 31, 2020



1,938,301

$1,938

367,433

$367

$0

$69,190

















Stock Buyback



(14,478)

(14)

(696)

0



(320)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(252)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













728

Balance, January 30, 2021



1,923,823

$1,924

366,737

$367

$0

$69,299





































Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other







Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, July 31, 2021



1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$69,986

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(246)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













2,222

Balance, October 30, 2021



1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$71,915

















Conversion of Class B



212

1

(212)

(1)



-

   to Class A Stock































Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(246)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













2,536

Balance, January 29, 2022



1,893,635

$1,894

366,525

$366

$0

$74,158

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)















Six Months Ended





January 29,



January 30,





2022

2021











Net cash used in operating activities



(9,998)



140











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



















Proceeds from sale of assets



564



635











Purchase of land for investment



-



(160)











Capital expenditures



(211)



(202)











Purchase of securities



(687)



(5,118)











Proceeds from sale of securities



2,542



9,852











Net cash provided by investing activities



2,208



5,007











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



















Repurchase company stock



-



(850)











Dividends paid



(586)



(601)











Net cash used in financing activities



(586)



(1,451)











Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents



(8,376)



3,696











Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year



23,489



20,959











Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period



$15,113



$24,655

 

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

