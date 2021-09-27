SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- mCube announced today that it is rebranding as Movella™ – a global provider of innovative solutions in sensing, capturing, and analyzing movement data. Movella products serve four primary markets: entertainment, sports, health, and industrial, by bringing meaning to movement.
The acquisition of Kinduct in 2020, a market leader in the athlete and health data management space, along with the continued integration of Xsens from 2017, has enabled the combined companies to create a full-stack total solution across hardware, software, and data analytics. The new brand encapsulates the value and technologies from mCube, Xsens, and Kinduct. Movella is focused on a bold vision and dedicated to providing actionable insights for customers and partners to create extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward.
The mission of the company is to digitize movement so that people can extract meaning and impact positive change by providing intelligent solutions for sensing, capturing, and analyzing motion and states of being. Movella products accelerate innovation in entertainment, sports, health, and industrial markets.
In Entertainment: Movella brings meaning to movement by empowering digital artists to unleash their creativity with the most advanced & easy-to-use motion capture technology.
In Health: Movella brings meaning to movement by providing technology-enabled insights that remove barriers to human motion.
In Sports: Movella brings meaning to movement by providing teams and athletes the tools and insights needed to push their limits.
In Industrial: Movella brings meaning to movement by providing superior positioning and orientation systems within complex industrial and commercial environments.
Movella was founded in 2009 as mCube, launched as an innovator of inertial sensor components that supplied the world's smallest and lowest power consumption accelerometer products and related software to manufacturers of industrial and mobility systems. Commenting on the new era of the company, Ben Lee, Movella CEO, said, "With our history and our new mission in mind, we are now working on uniting all our expertise together to unleash the true power of movement. As one, we are much stronger than the previous separate companies which accelerates our innovation and growth momentum."
About Movella
Movella™ is a full-stack hardware, software, and data analytics company created by the consolidation of mCube, Xsens, and Kinduct. Movella is a global innovator of advanced technologies and products that sense, capture and analyze all aspects of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, sports, health, and industrial markets by capturing and transforming movement data into meaningful and actionable insights. Working with the leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, NBC Universal, Netflix, Daimler, Siemens, and over 500 sports teams, we are creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, visit https://www.movella.com.
Media Contact: conor@grammatikagency.com
Media Contact
Mehdi Behnami, mCube, +1 (408) 464-9520, mehdi.behnami@mcubemems.com
SOURCE mCube