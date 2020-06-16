SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDisrupt, the first-of-its-kind medical diligence company helping health-tech startups demonstrate viability and bring health products to market faster and more responsibly, is launching an on-demand health industry expert platform to connect a wide range of highly specialized medical and scientific professionals with emerging health-tech companies that will most benefit from their expertise.
"We founded MDisrupt one year ago and have come to learn a lot about the health-tech industry's unmet needs in that time," said founder and CEO Ruby Gadelrab. "Our initial pitch was to investors to guide them toward safer bets in the health-tech space, but the true market turned out to be health-tech companies that needed faster, easier access to health industry experts. In addition, we had an overwhelming response from health industry professionals interested in being connected to health-tech companies that would benefit from their skills and knowledge. We knew then that we needed to build a two-sided health industry marketplace to connect companies with experts in the MDisrupt platform."
MDisrupt's extensive network of 58 consultant subject matter experts span the health care continuum, and includes M.D.s, pathologists, laboratory scientists, health economists, regulatory and market access experts, behavioral scientists, epidemiologists, commercialization strategists and more. With an average of 10 years' experience in their respective disciplines, many of MDisrupt's consultants are still practicing and current in their respective fields and areas of expertise.
"MDisrupt has been instrumental in adding medical affairs, market access and commercial strategists to our leadership team to help us develop our evidence-based health-tech products and access the right channels in the right ways," said Prescient Medicine CEO and Medical Director Dr. Keri J. Donaldson.
MDisrupt has also been working with several international health-tech companies looking to establish a presence in the United States.
"We have a team of world-class experts in data science and genomics and have developed a next-generation suite of risk prediction tools based around polygenic risk scores (PRS). As we have expanded into the US health market, we have been working with MDisrupt to understand the regulatory environment, establish our US clinical operations, and build strategic partnerships," shared Prof. Sir Peter Donnelly, founder and CEO of Genomics plc.
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, while physicians and scientists have come together to develop tests, vaccines and drug therapies, health-tech companies needing to pivot quickly to address the needs of the COVID-19 pandemic have also turned to MDisrupt for fast access to health industry experts. Counterintuitively, many other health industry experts have experienced sudden workforce reductions from the health and research sectors.
For the experts in MDisrupt's talent network, consulting for health-tech startups has been a valuable avenue to utilize their expertise — and on their terms, in service of powering innovation.
"One of my areas of expertise is very specific: helping health-tech companies access the self-insured employer market. This is a particularly relevant channel during this time as employers consider which health technologies to utilize as they recalibrate access to health and condition management in the new normal," said Dr. Ronald S. Leopold, physician consultant and expert in MDisrupt's network.
MDisrupt is continually adding talent to its network. Experienced science, health care and health industry business professionals who are interested in joining MDisrupt's network of subject matter experts can contact MDisrupt by visiting www.mdisrupt.com.
About MDisrupt
MDisrupt is a medical diligence consultancy and on-demand health industry expert platform for the health-tech industry. MDisrupt uses well-established best practices to help health-tech startups scale their business quickly and responsibly. MDisrupt's mission is to unite health-tech and health care communities to help accelerate the responsible disruption of medicine. To learn more, visit MDisrupt.com.
