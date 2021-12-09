SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDPro, a premier medical device distributor for healthcare providers across the United States, is excited to announce a new partnership with MedTech/MedCare (MTMC) to provide higher quality and more reliable support, sales and service to all customers.
With the addition of MTMC's in-house sales and support team, customers can expect faster response times and more personalized attention from both service teams. Furthermore, there will be more opportunities for local and on-site demos as well as assistance in hospitals, clinics and doctors' offices across the country.
MDPro President and Managing Partner Tom Cassidy is enthusiastic about the new collaborative initiative saying, "Our team is incredibly excited about working closely with MTMC to provide the highest level of service to our clientele. At MDPro, customers always come first, and we're committed to delivering consistent high-quality support. We believe that this new partnership will enable both MDPro and MTMC to lead the industry in medical equipment distribution in the U.S."
Through this co-branded partnership, MDPro has also released a Patient Monitors and Vital Signs Monitors line with the support of MTMC. The new MDPro by MTMC Line includes patient monitors with capnography and anesthetic gas monitoring, alongside a vital signs monitor with Point Click Care connectivity. For a full list of products and more information on the new MDPro by MTMC Line, please visit (https://medicaldevicepros.com/brands/mdpro/) to learn more.
For an on-site demo for the new MDPro by MTMC line or any additional questions, please contact MDPro by phone at (888)-602-PROS or through email at info@mdprousa.com. You may also reach MTMC through email at info@medtechmedcare.com.
Media Contact
Rachel Jeffris, MDPro, 1 888-602-7767, rjeffris@mdprousa.com
SOURCE MDPro