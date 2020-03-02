LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase, developers of intellectual property licensing platform Brainbase Assist, have teamed up with MDR Brand Management to help their prestigious brand clients supercharge their licensing businesses.
MDR, the first brand management business to be part of a leading international law firm and part of The Mishcon de Reya Group, joins Brainbase's current customer lineup which includes Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, BuzzFeed, SYBO Games, Maui and Sons and other globally-recognized brands.
"We decided to partner with Brainbase once we saw the intuitive interface behind the platform," stated Daniel Avener, CEO MDR Brand Management. "Furthermore, as we head towards providing deeper data and tracking solutions for our clients, we were completely aligned with its capabilities and scalable technology, to ensure that we are always several steps ahead of an ever-evolving industry. Brainbase's simplification of managing multiple agreements all in one platform will streamline several efficiencies for us and make our business run more effectively."
"We're thrilled to kick off 2020 with an incredible client acquisition in MDR Brand Management," stated Brainbase CEO Nate Cavanaugh. "It is clear the team at MDR has a uniquely innovative mindset when it comes to adopting technology solutions that will benefit their clients. We look forward to combining their leading brand management expertise with our leading technology ecosystem to produce outstanding results for MDR's clients for years to come."
About Brainbase
Founded in 2016, Brainbase is a platform that helps globally-recognized brands manage and monetize their intellectual property. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and is backed by leading investors in San Francisco, LA, New York, and Europe.
About MDR Brand Management
MDR Brand Management is the first brand management business to be launched by a leading International law firm and has been created to address the growing complexity that brand owners face in the global marketplace. It is built on a unique set of foundations, recognising that there has never been more overlap between creative, commercial, regulatory, digital and legal considerations. It is the fourth non-legal business within The Mishcon de Reya Group, sitting alongside MDR Cyber, MDR Discover and Mayfair Private.