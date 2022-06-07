Technology Integration Creates Seamless Transparency Enhancing Patient Financial Journey
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures, announced today that a solution integration partnership has been formalized with Wixcorp. This partnership integrates bundled procedures into the Wixcorp Redde's cost estimator tool, allowing patients to see one guaranteed, upfront price for medical procedures prior to service.
With this level of visibility, the partnership between MDsave and Wixcorp empowers insured and self-pay patients with a clear understanding of their financial responsibility, all while achieving compliance with transparency legislation.
"The partnership with Wixcorp is a natural fit giving consumers control over their financial journey and allowing them a transparent, frictionless experience in paying for healthcare services." says Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer, MDsave.
MDsave and the Wixcorp Redde platform provide a seamless, patient-focused revenue cycle management experience. MDsave provides an integrated view of fully bundled, instantly transactable procedures for uninsured, high-deductible health plans, or patients with denied coverage. The Redde platform is a cloud-based digital platform engaging patients early and facilitating their healthcare journey. The Wixcorp platform combines cost estimation (insured/self-pay), scheduling requests, registration and forms, and billing and payment plans.
"The MDsave offering falls in line with our mission of offering transparency and empowering patients throughout their healthcare financial journey," says Eric Wixom, chief executive officer, Wixcorp. "We are excited to partner with MDsave and looking forward to getting this high-value service into the hands of patients who struggle to understand and pay for their care."
About MDSave
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services — bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.
About Wixcorp
Wixcorp is a premier patient financial experience company that helps healthcare organizations create custom patient financial experiences. Wixcorp's patient-facing RCM platform, Redde, helps healthcare organizations engage their patients like never before. Redde's mobile-first design and cutting-edge cloud technology. For more information, visit http://www.wixcorp.com
