CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDU Internet Services, a full-service provider of internet services and solutions, is set to demonstrate the latest advances in network connectivity, resident security and in-room entertainment for the senior living industry as an official exhibitor of the InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast Conference. Taking place August 18 at the Westin Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, the conference will see MDU Internet Services provide up-to-date insight into how senior housing operators can cater to today's resident demands for high-speed internet access as well ensure that that expectations for enhanced community safety and entertainment are fully met.
As more senior citizens come to rely on their community's Wi-Fi service to complete daily tasks or to stay in touch with loved ones, MDU Internet Services representatives will be on hand during the conference to demonstrate how senior housing operators can make use of the latest advances in network technology to deliver the high quality online experience now demanded by their residents. This includes ensuring a fast and stable Wi-Fi signal that can cover all onsite building areas and that eliminates the risk of encountering Wi-Fi dead spots and dropped connections. With the number of personal devices owned by each resident continuing to rise dramatically, MDU Internet Services will also demonstrate how operators can cost-effectively prevent any lapse in service quality regardless of how many devices may be simultaneously connected to their network.
"In today's senior housing market, the availability of high-performance Wi-Fi is something that has become essential for residents to obtain the enhanced quality of life they seek, whether for entertainment purposes or for making daily tasks more manageable," said Gary Patrick, CEO of MDU Internet Services. "During this year's InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast Conference, we are honored to provide senior housing businesses with the up-to-date insight they need to address the latest connectivity expectations of their residents, ensuring their continued satisfaction while allowing operators to run a more competitive and successful business."
As a comprehensive provider of IoT-based solutions for the senior housing industry, MDU Internet Services also ensures that senior housing operators can protect the wellbeing of their residents by providing access to advanced security camera technology. Company representatives during the conference will demonstrate how MDU Internet Services can fully cater to the security needs of senior housing businesses by not just supplying and installing security camera equipment, but also ensuring that such hardware has sufficient high-speed bandwidth to function seamlessly as intended.
With senior housing residents expecting community operators to also provide for their televised entertainment needs, conference attendees can additionally learn about the wide-range of entertainment service options made available through MDU Internet Services. This includes the offering of affordable service packages with leading TV channel providers such as DirecTV and Dish Network. For properties seeking to provide their residents with a more personalized experience, MDU Internet Services will further be showcasing its BeyondTV and BeyondTV GuestCast platforms. Both solutions ensure that guests can effortlessly access personal streaming subscriptions on televisions, while BeyondTV also offers the ability for residents to access building service information, view community information channels, read up on daily, weekly and monthly activities, or make requests for maintenance and other special requests.
About MDU Internet Services, a solution provided by Hotel Internet Services, LLC.
Founded in 2003, Hotel Internet Services, LLC (HIS) is a leading solution provider for secure wired and wireless Internet services, IPTV VOD Systems, BeyondTV Wireless Streaming Player, and convention services, all supported with 24/7 guest service monitoring and support. HIS provides equipment and services to casinos, hotels, resorts, military and student housing, timeshares, condos, conference centers, apartments and many other commercial venues.
HIS has deployed numerous small to large-scale facility-wide wired, wireless, and in-room entertainment solutions across the U.S. They currently maintain hundreds of properties with over 150,000 guest rooms. Based in Clearwater, Florida, HIS maintains two offices in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.mdutech.net.
