NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MeaningCloud, the text analytics company, has partnered with leading web data provider Webhose. Today, the organizations have announced a strategic OEM partnership to globally scale MeaningCloud text analytics to Webhose's solid customer base. The Webhose offering brings together MeaningCloud – a robust platform-as-a-service for rapidly developing, deploying, and operating NLP enhanced applications – integrated with Webhose's systems for mining and structuring data across the internet.
MeaningCloud delivers deep semantic analytics for topic extraction, summarization, classification, and sentiment analysis with this integrated solution. This strategic OEM partnership sets out to address the rapidly growing market of text analytics. MeaningCloud has committed to the concept of Deep Text Semantic Analytics, which goes beyond traditional text analytics to allow for a deep understanding of unstructured content.
The Webhose platform is available for various industries and geographies requiring data collection from sources like news, blogs, discussions, and reviews. Webhose delivers unstructured web content into machine-readable data feeds. The Webhose platform addresses the needs of organizations that require analysis that goes beyond internally available data sets.
"The combined power of Webhose and the MeaningCloud Platform delivers a powerful offering to rapidly scale and bolster digital transformation efforts at the world's leading organizations," said Jose Gonzalez, CEO for MeaningCloud. "We're enthusiastic about working with Webhose to give customers across critical industries a best-in-class offering, from brand monitoring and content curation to critical market intelligence across geographies."
"The tight integration of MeaningCloud's text analytics with Webhose's datastream unlocks tremendous value from unstructured data for organizations across the globe in every vertical market – enabling turn-key deep semantic analytics well beyond the limitations of internal data sets," said Ran Geva, CEO at Webhose. "The MeaningCloud/Webhose innovation brings exciting benefits that enable customers to analyze massive amounts of unstructured data in meaningful ways."
Focusing on innovation, collaboration, and growth, the agreement will foster additional MeaningCloud and Webhose value propositions, testing, co-marketing, and a faster time to market.
About MeaningCloud
MeaningCloud (https://meaningcloud.com) is the easiest, most powerful, and affordable way to extract the meaning of any unstructured content, from social conversations to internal files. MeaningCloud offers plug-ins to easily perform text analytics in your spreadsheet, SDKs, and integrations with other powerful platforms. Insight extraction functionality and customization capabilities deliver unparalleled accuracy and embed semantic analysis into your applications without risk through its pay-per-use web-based APIs. MeaningCloud is provided both in SaaS mode and on-premises
About Webhose
Webhose (https://webhose.io) is the leading web data provider transforming unstructured web content into machine-readable data feeds. Webhose's data feeds and historical archives include multiple data sources such as news sites, online discussions, dark networks, and much more. Webhose delivers comprehensive, up-to-the-minute, relevant coverage of the open, deep, and dark web to enterprise-level customers in a wide range of verticals.
Media Contact
Robert Wescott, MeaningCloud LLC, +1 9179307600, news@meaningcloud.com
Yuval Michaeli, Webhose.io, yuval@webhose.io
SOURCE MeaningCloud LLC