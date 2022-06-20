The new campaign promotes the digital work and original stories of liberation from African designers, advancing equitable representation of Black creators and stories within the Metaverse.
WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meaningful Gigs, the tech-enabled marketplace that aims to create 100,000 skilled jobs for Africans by 2028, today launched the second part of a two-part campaign designed to bring meaning to the Metaverse. The Meaningful Multiverse, timed to launch around the federally recognized Juneteenth holiday, follows the successful February (Black History Month) debut of A Meaningful Pledge, both of which comprise what Meaningful Gigs is calling The Meaningful Metaverse.
"We developed The Meaningful Metaverse campaign — first withA Meaningful Pledge, and now with The Meaningful Multiverse — to underscore the importance of inclusion and representation when it comes to Black creators in the Metaverse," said Ronnie Kwesi Coleman, CEO of Meaningful Gigs. "We must work together to diversify the design community in real life and within digital spaces."
The Meaningful Multiverse begins with "Akachi, God's Hand," a story by Nigerian illustrator and graphic designer Olateju "Teju" Whales. Akachi is a 9-year-old girl who lives in Ghana and whose parents can't afford to send her to school. Instead, they bring her with them to their work as painters, and eventually Akachi uses her artistic gifts and skills to liberate herself from her own reality by creating the many fantastic worlds that comprise the Meaningful Multiverse.
The second story to launch is titled "HUE" and was created by South African graphic designer and creative director Viwe Mfaku. "HUE," tells a story of colors and their liberation from chromophobia, or the fear of colors. It begins with the monochromatic CMYK, who typically keep to themselves until they meet RGB, whose mixing leads to a diversity of colors, hues, and tones. Mfaku is also launching another story called "ISINTU," which is a Xhosa and Zulu word meaning tradition and the human race. His story, considered the first of the Afro Sci-Fi genre started by Mfaku himself, imagines an alternative, liberated reality for Africans without a history of imperialism or colonialism.
Meaningful Gigs will be releasing more artwork and original stories of liberation in the coming weeks, which will eventually be sold as NFTs on OpenSea to further support these creators and their communities. The ability to tell original stories and profit from their creativity supplements the work opportunities that Meaningful Gigs provides its designer community, creating an even greater impact on designers such as Whales and Mfaku, who has been able to make investments in their own futures while also creating sustained wealth for their communities.
"Some of the world's brightest minds and talent come from Africa, and we believe it's crucial for Black people, stories, and culture to be a part of the Metaverse," Coleman continued. "To create a 'better' version of our world that is more equitable, representative, and inclusive, it is imperative that diverse groups are active in the construction of the Metaverse at a foundational level. With The Meaningful Metaverse, Meaningful Gigs is trying to do just that."
For more information about The Meaningful Metaverse, visit meaningfulgigs.com/meaningful-metaverse
####
ABOUT MEANINGFUL GIGS
Meaningful Gigs is a tech-enabled marketplace connecting skilled African designers with companies seeking high-quality digital design. Meaningful Gigs currently supplies talent for companies such as Starbucks, Bloomberg, Facebook, IDEO, and Vans, and has the vision to create 100,000 skilled jobs in Africa by 2028. Meaningful Gigs has created a community of thousands of skilled, diverse designers for creative, product, and marketing teams. By curating and upskilling its designer community, Meaningful Gigs provides companies with a way to tap into global diversity while also delivering critical design solutions for their businesses. By supplying people in Africa with skilled jobs, the company focuses on continuous economic empowerment and socio-economic advancement. For more information, visit meaningfulgigs.com.
Media Contact
Tiffany Reeves, Butin PR, 1 347-524-2939, tiffany@butinpr.com
SOURCE Meaningful Gigs