As the United States grapples with questions around police accountability, there is a growing need for data on police involvement in minority communities specifically and police performance more broadly. To help answer the need, Measures for Justice (MFJ) and the Center for Open Data Enterprise (CODE) released a summary report that highlights the data that civil society and advocates are most interested in having from their police departments, which will bolster a set of standard metrics for police performance.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the United States grapples with questions around police accountability, there is a growing need for data on police involvement in minority communities specifically and police performance more broadly. To help answer the need, Measures for Justice (MFJ) and the Center for Open Data Enterprise (CODE) released a summary report (https://measuresforjustice.org/services/racial-equity-in-policing) that highlights the data that civil society and advocates are most interested in having from their police departments, which will bolster a set of standard metrics for police performance.
The report, Roundtable on Improving Data for Racial Equity in Policing, outlines major opportunities to improve data around policing, shares the model for MFJ's measurable Dimensions of Police Performance, and presents strategies and recommendations that can improve accountability, build trust in the system, and act as a starting point for better reform. The report shares new proposed opportunities for measurement, current data sources and use cases, and key action items for MFJ identified during a roundtable co-hosted by MFJ and the CODE in January 2022.
"This conversation around data-driven approaches to improve police performance - as well as police transparency, accountability, and trust - has never been more important," said Amy Bach, Chief Executive Officer, Measures for Justice. "Data will be vital to increase transparency and accountability as police departments work to better fulfill their mission to protect and serve."
Communities around the country are working to understand histories of racial injustice, address police violence, and reduce the impact of policing in communities of color. The report outlines recommendations for groups including funders, police departments, local governments, advocates and communities, and researchers.
"These measures are based on the premise that you cannot possibly solve one problem in policing without measuring and understanding all the factors that are contributing to that problem," continued Bach.
The report incorporates insights and experiences from leaders of key organizations in the space, including Police Scorecard, National Police Data Coalition, Tableau Foundation, US. Department of Justice, The White House, Center for Policing Equity, Campaign Zero, Civic Hacker, Code for America, Project on Government Oversight, Arnold Ventures, Council on Criminal Justice, Data for Black Lives, and DataKind.
To read the full report visit https://measuresforjustice.org/services/racial-equity-in-policing.
About CODE
The Center for Open Data Enterprise (CODE), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C works to maximize the value of open and shared data for the public good, by working with government agencies, businesses, nonprofits, and researchers who are both data providers and data users. CODE's Open Data for Racial Equity Program focuses on how data can be used to increase racial equity in areas including health, housing, and criminal justice.
About Measures for Justice
Measures for Justice is leading a movement to change the future of criminal justice by developing tools that help communities and the institutions that serve them reshape how the system works. Since 2011, Measures for Justice has worked with communities, courts, prosecutors, and police to shine a light on what criminal justice looks like nationwide; collaborated to standardize and improve criminal justice data nationwide; and created tools, provided services, and led research to help create a criminal justice system that is fully transparent, accessible, and accountable.
###
Media Contact
Rachel Peavy, HL Strategy, 678-634-1758, rachel@hlstrategy.com
SOURCE Measures for Justice