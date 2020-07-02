MINNEAPOLIS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemingly every week a new iPhone or Android accessory rolls out in the crowdfunding world. Most of them are touted as some sort of "better than ever" case or wireless charging enhancement. Usually such claims are more hyperbole than reality. This time the Halo case deserves to be considered the best smartphone case ever designed.
That is because the Halo case protects the user as much as the phone. Most phone users are unaware that their phones are continually emitting radiation. In fact, this is an inconvenient truth, the mobile industry doesn't want billions of phone users to know. However, excellent investigative journalism by The Guardian blew the lid off the whole thing thanks to a detailed article.
Halo inventor Drew Bergstrom came up with a polymer for the Halo smartphone case that protects the user from exposure to a phone's radiation while allowing the phone to function normally. The revolutionary design of the case as well as the material used in making it, earned Mr. Bergstrom a patent for his groundbreaking work. Equally impressive is that the Halo case is 100% recyclable.
The Halo case will be available for all modern phones such as the iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung 20 as well as all other models in the current product lineup of major phone manufacturers.
The Halo case is available on Kickstarter for a limited time enabling early adopters to take advantage of deep discounts. Further, a magnetic phone mount and magnetic wallet/kickstand are also available, that attach to elements within the case design preserving its sleek exterior.
Check out the Halo crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter - https://bit.ly/3845DpD
Media Contact:
Howard Sherman
833-CROWDPR
242881@email4pr.com