CINCINNATI, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Products Company (MP) has launched an all-new, online product configurator with 3D CAD downloads. The new tool, built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, streamlines the process for engineers to access MP product data. Engineers can now preview, configure and download MP products, on-demand at mechprod.com.
Best known for their thermal circuit protection products, Mechanical Products Company sells into a broad selection of industries. The new product configurator will enable them to meet the needs of their diverse audience. In addition to its simple-selection and configuration capabilities, the new tool gives customers native outputs to all major CAD systems, including Autodesk Inventor®, SolidWorks®, Solid Edge®, PTC Wildfire®, and CREO®, Siemens NX®, CATIA®, and more.
"First, we designed a better product," says Karie Strangeway, Marketing Manager at Mechanical Products Company. "Then, we went and made it more accessible for engineers to quickly and easily specify into their design."
Formerly, engineers would call or email to get CAD models, receiving them within 24-48 hours. The new product configurator now provides instant, free 3D CAD downloads to MP customers 24 x 7 x 365.
"This is great for our engineering team. Now, they are freed up from these daily tasks and are more able to focus on their new product design work," adds Strangeway.
Mechanical Products Company is launching eleven series of products within the new catalog, which will produce more than 1 million possible configurations.
"Mechanical Products' goal was to remove the barriers and make it super-easy to spec these products into their designs," adds Adam Beck, Director of Marketing at CADENAS PARTsolutions. "Engineers will be ecstatic to see so many configurations and formats available online."
About Mechanical Products Company
As a leading manufacturer of thermal circuit protection devices, MP develops high-quality circuit breakers for a wide variety of products and equipment. Our thermal circuit breakers protect people and equipment by sensing and preventing dangers associated with electrical overloads and overcurrents. MP has distinguished itself through unmatched quality and unparalleled service for over 70 years. Learn more at mechprod.com.
About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of online part catalogs and sales configuration tools with 3D CAD download technology, for component manufacturers. CADENAS PARTsolutions helps businesses increase sales lead generation and ensures that components get "designed in" to OEM products and projects. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com
Media Inquiries
CADENAS PARTsolutions
Adam Beck – Director of Marketing
400 Techne Center Dr., Ste. 301
Milford, OH 45150 USA
Phone: (513) 453-0453