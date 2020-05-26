ALBANY, N.Y., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, announced today that it is permitting and strongly encouraging MTI shareholders to virtually attend its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and to support the health and well-being of MTI shareholders and other meeting participants. As previously noticed to MTI shareholders, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at 4 Pine West Plaza, Albany, New York 12205, however any in-person attendance will be strictly limited, conditioned and capped based on guidance from governmental authorities available at that time. In light of the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing prohibitions regarding public gatherings and the need to enforce social distancing protocol, MTI shareholders are strongly encouraged to attend the Annual Meeting virtually as opposed to attending in-person.
In order to virtually participate in the Annual Meeting, please visit http://web.lumiagm.com/207574295 and enter the password mechanical2020. Participants will be required to provide their name and email and may begin logging into the Annual Meeting at 9:45 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 10, 2020. Voting with respect to the Annual Meeting, whether or not a shareholder attends, will be conducted through www.voteproxy.com and is available to record holders of shares of MTI as of April 17, 2020 (the record date for the Annual Meeting). Voting through www.voteproxy.com will be available in advance of the Annual Meeting and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 9, 2020. MTI shareholders as of the record date may also vote via other voting methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed by MTI on April 29, 2020. MTI shareholders who have already voted via legal proxy or otherwise, and who do not wish to change their vote, do not need to vote again.
MTI shareholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee must follow the voting instructions on the forms and materials received from the applicable bank, broker or nominee. Additional details regarding the use of legal proxies in connection with the Annual Meeting are contained on the legal proxy cards previously distributed to record date MTI shareholders, which are additionally available at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/15895.
In the event any further change in format or location of the Annual Meeting becomes necessary in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MTI will continue to keep its shareholders updated via press release and/or other communications, as necessary. For more information please visit https://www.mechtech.com under News & Events.
About MTI
MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing a pilot cryptocurrency mining facility powered by renewable energy that integrates with the bitcoin blockchain network. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Brennan
518-218-2592
lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com