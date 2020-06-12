ALBANY, N.Y., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: MKTY) headquartered in Albany, New York, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 10, 2020 (the "Annual Meeting").
At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders:
- Elected as director Thomas J. Marusak to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified; and
- Elected as director Michael Toporek to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted as follows:
Matter
Votes For
Votes
Withheld
Abstentions
Broker
1. Election of Thomas J. Marusak
5,315,208
267,326
N/A
N/A
2. Election of Michael Toporek
5,282,081
300,453
N/A
N/A
To listen to the recording of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders please visit: https://www.mechtech.com/ (under important announcements, where the recording will be available for 90 days) or https://www.mechtech.com/news/ (this recording will remain on the Company's web-site)
About MTI
MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing a pilot cryptocurrency mining facility powered by renewable energy that integrates with the bitcoin blockchain network. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Brennan
518-218-2592
lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com