MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechdyne Corporation's successful remote desktop software, TGX, is designed for graphics-intensive data and video up to 4K resolution with little to no latency experienced by remote users. At a time when work from home is becoming mandatory, TGX allows power users to seamlessly accomplish their work as required by business continuity plans.
A free trial version of TGX is available at www.tgxremotedesktop.com.
TGX enables users to remotely access either a physical or virtual machine so the data stays in the office, removing the risk of releasing critical data on laptops. Even working from homes with varying connectivity speeds, user experience is not sacrificed. TGX uses only 30-50% of the bandwidth required by competitive products.
About Mechdyne
Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.
Related Images
remote-desktop-for-graphics.jpg
Remote Desktop for Graphics Intense Applications
TGX enables local-like experience.
Related Links