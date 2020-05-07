MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to work and collaborate remotely is a rapidly growing requirement for many organizations. TGX, Mechdyne's remote desktop software designed for graphics-intensive applications, is enabling a global community of users to continue important work that maintains the flow of information, entertainment, education, and more. A rapidly expanding user base with unique applications has led to opportunities to optimize TGX's performance that makes all users more effective.
Originally designed for geoscience data review and collaboration in the oil/gas industry, use cases for TGX have broadened globally as more users can work in real-time. Broadcast and major sports production companies are now generating new content more quickly and easily. A leading Canadian university is able to allow students to continue their education in in-demand video graphics and special effects design. Automotive and manufacturing designers and engineers continue their work on next-generation vehicles and new products. With TGX, large datasets that typical remote desktop software cannot manage are now easily accessible and shared collaboratively with colleagues located anywhere.
TGX enables users to access remote workstations and work with graphics and video at up to Ultra HD (or 4k) resolution with extremely low latency. Data can be accessed remotely to either a physical or virtual machine so the data can stay at the main office; removing the security risk of data residing on laptops. Because TGX uses only 30-50% of the bandwidth required by competitive products, even those working from homes with varying connectivity speeds are assured an excellent user experience.
A free trial version of TGX is available at www.tgxremotedesktop.com.
Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.
