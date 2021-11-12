FISHKILL, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedAllies, a leading nationwide interoperability network, is pleased to share that DirectTrust has named Dr. Holly Miller, MedAllies' Chief Medical Officer, an Interoperability Hero. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care. The Interoperability Hero Initiative was established to recognize organizations, teams, and individuals advancing interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem.
Dr. Miller is an internist and has over two decades of healthcare IT experience. Dr. Miller, who joined MedAllies in 2009, is a physician liaison for all implementation projects and works closely with the team to design change management programs ensuring optimal utilization of health information technology tools within different healthcare environments.
Dr. Miller is currently a Co-Chair or member of many Health Information Technology (HIT) Interoperability related committees and workgroups engaged in enhancing healthcare value. These include committees within the following organizations: Carequality, CMS, DaVinci, Gravity, HIMSS, KLAS, PACIO, and NCQA.
Dr. Miller has been a leader in the ONC sponsored closed loop transitions of care 360X project, including efforts to bring 360X to market and coordinating annual live HIMSS Interoperability Showcase demonstrations of 360X with other technical modalities across multiple health care stakeholders.
"I am honored to be named an Interoperability Hero by DirectTrustTM. My passion is improving the quality, efficiency and patient/provider experience of health care, while lowering cost. I continue to focus on adoption and usage of interoperability across all healthcare constituents to meet these goals," explains Dr. Holly Miller, Chief Medical Officer at MedAllies. "We've made enormous progress working closely with a vast array of public/private healthcare constituents and I remain excited about the great work to be accomplished in the future."
DirectTrust selected Interoperability Heroes for their significant contributions to advancing interoperability, providing alternatives to fax, collaboration, identity proofing, patient engagement, use of the trust framework and for utilizing DirectTrustTM with other standards/networks (FHIR, Query, etc.). For additional information about DirectTrust's Interoperability Hero initiative, visit https://directtrust.org/interop-hero.
About MedAllies
MedAllies securely delivers vital health information to impact care by operating a nationwide interoperable network supporting all healthcare constituents. We are focused on optimizing the adoption and usage of healthcare interoperability for the people, systems and services connected to our MedAllies network, eliminating information care gaps and fostering a truly interoperable and connected future. We serve more than 700 hospitals, 100,000 providers and dozens of vendor partners bringing together millions for a more fluid healthcare experience. Learn more at https://www.medallies.com/.
