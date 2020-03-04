SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCrypt Inc., the proactive healthcare security provider, today announced Seth Carmody as the new vice president of regulatory strategy. Prior to MedCrypt, Carmody worked as the cybersecurity program manager in the Office of the Center Director, Emergency Preparedness/Operations & Medical Countermeasures, within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH). Carmody brings over eight years of experience in guiding medical device cybersecurity regulatory strategy as well as managing regulatory response to cybersecurity matters.
"I've always wanted to work at a startup and build technology that solves problems on an economic scale. MedCrypt is making cybersecurity a turnkey feature for innovators developing new healthcare technology, rather than relying on policy alone to require this of all parties from vendors to hospitals," said Seth Carmody, vice president of regulatory strategy of MedCrypt. "Cybersecurity is a tough business and getting it right requires adaptability and precision. MedCrypt is solving for the lack of adequate cybersecurity in healthcare by helping hospitals and device vendors be proactive, not reactive. The healthcare community is leaning in the right direction - and we're giving them something to run to."
"When Seth and I first met, his dedication and desire to provide better tools for people through technology really resonated," said MedCrypt CEO, Mike Kijewski. "The FDA is focusing more efforts on requiring the appropriate level of cybersecurity for healthcare technology and MedCrypt is committed to providing a solution for vendors to meet all regulations. We are thrilled to add Seth's voice and expertise on the increasingly important conversation of cybersecurity into the mix at MedCrypt."
At MedCrypt, Carmody will be responsible for engaging with and bringing in new customers while establishing long-term client relationships. Carmody's regulatory expertise will help to elevate MedCrypt's position as a leader in medical device cybersecurity while strengthening its proactive approach to cybersecurity in healthcare.
Carmody joins a team of new executives that includes Jeffrey Polizzotto as senior vice president of business development and industry veteran Axel Wirth as chief security officer. Wirth will present three speaking sessions on the topic of proactive cybersecurity at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place from March 9-13, 2020.
About MedCrypt, Inc.
MedCrypt is a San Diego-based company that provides proactive security for healthcare technology. MedCrypt's solution encrypts data traveling to and from medical devices with just a few lines of code, ensuring devices are secure by design. MedCrypt announced a $5.3 million Series A funding round in May of 2019, bringing the total funds raised to $8.4 million with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator and more. The company is based in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com.
