MONTREAL, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE); (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter and full-year results on Friday, May 22, 2020. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event:

CAE's FY2020 Q4 and full-year financial results and conference call



Date:

Friday, May 22, 2020



Time:

1:00 p.m. ET



Phone numbers for conference call:






Country

Phone number


North America

1-877-586-3392


Canada

+1-416-981-9024


Australia

1800352082


Belgium

080077657


France

0800919393


Germany

08001816101


Netherlands

08000222280


Singapore

8001012594


United Kingdom

08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21960090

About CAE
CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc

