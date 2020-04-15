SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, will host a keynote webinar — "The State of Open Source Networking & Edge" — featuring Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, & IoT. The webinar takes place April 30 at 9:00 AM PT and is open to anyone interested in attending.
Hosted by LF Networking (LFN) and LF Edge, the webinar serves as a virtual update on the current state of the open networking and edge landscapes. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Open Networking & Edge Summit (ONES) North America, which was initially scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, Calif. later this month, has been rescheduled to September 28-29. However, the important work of the ecosystem continues and it's time for an update on that progress.
"We are all learning to adapt and be more nimble than ever before," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "While we aren't able to meet face to face with our communities physically, we continue to accelerate community collaboration and momentum while evolving critical industry initiatives that impact how the world accesses information. Please join me on April 30 to hear how open networking and edge communities are moving the needle."
The webinar will not only cover critical industry initiatives such as the Common NFVI Telco Taskforce (CNTT), OPNFV Verification Program (OVP), new project inductions and releases, but Joshipura will present compelling evidence on how community collaboration is accelerating the path forward. This will include an update on deployments, business value-add, R&D, developer engagement, and challenges the community is addressing in 2020. The webinar also presents an opportunity to hear these major LF Networking and LF Edge announcements first-hand. Attendees are encouraged to engage and participate in an open Q&A session following the presentation.
Additionally, the webinar serves as the first in a series of LF Networking Webinars to bring the community up to speed on open source networking news, initiatives, and innovations and provide a new opportunity for community engagement. LF Edge's webinar series, "On the Edge with LF Edge," kicked off last month with an update on the Akraino project. The next LF Edge webinar, "EdgeX101: Intro, Roadmap, and Use Cases," takes place April 23.
Registration is required to attend the webinar, which takes place April 30 at 9:00 am PT. Details and registration information available here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pt6VgEy2S46T6qW5oNRLPA
Additionally, the important work of the LFN technical communities continues unabated as the LFN Technical Meetings Spring 2020 (initially co-located with ONES North America) are being held virtually from April 21-23. Details and registration: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/calendar/lfn-technical-meetings/
Details on ONES, including registration and final agenda, are available here: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-networking-edge-summit-north-america/
