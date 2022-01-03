(PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares will host a live webcast during CES 2022 to discuss the company's transition to a sustainable mobility tech company.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 8 a.m. PST / 11 a.m. EST / 5 p.m. CET

WHERE: Stellantis Display, Booth 4643, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, "Tech East"

WEBCAST LINK: https://stellantis.ezlivecaption.com/Stellantis_CES_2022/main.htm

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates. 

