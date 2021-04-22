BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced it will participate in a webinar with CMSWire contributor Brian Carlson to discuss the role a CDP can play in a company's digital transformation and the operational efficiencies it creates for marketing and the business at large.
Who: Brian Carlson, marketing industry thought leader and contributor to CMSWire will be joined by Sam Ngo, Director, Product Marketing at BlueConic.
What: In the webinar, Carlson and Ngo will examine how a pure-play CDP can empower organizations to unify and activate consented customer data at scale.
When: Wednesday, April 28 at 11am PT/2pm ET/8pm CET
Why Attend: According to a recent study, the global pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation by months or even years. As consumers increasingly shift to digital channels, marketers must respond with an increased investment in technology that enables personalized digital experiences. Ngo and Carlson will discuss how CDPs enable companies to leverage unified, actionable first-party customer data to build personalized experiences no competitor can replicate, while creating operational efficiencies for marketing and the business at large.
Attendees will learn how a pure-play CDP can help them:
- Streamline core marketing activities, including segmentation, predictive modeling and analytics, and cross-channel lifecycle marketing
- Transform how companies understand and interact with customers while respecting individual privacy
- Reduce operational costs and inefficiencies in order to scale for today's goals and tomorrow's ambitions
Where: Participants can register for this free webinar here.
Tweet this: Join @BlueConic and CMSWire on April 28 to learn how a CDP can help drive your digital transformation and improve marketing efficiencies. Register here: https://bit.ly/3ts3Ioy.
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.
Contacts
North America PR for BlueConic
Stephanie Hadley, 617-650-8147
Europe PR for BlueConic
Karolina Throssell, 07855 751005
Media Contact
Stephanie Hadley, Hadley PR, +1 6176508147, steph.hadley@hadleypr.com
SOURCE BlueConic