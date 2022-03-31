April event to focus on Vanarama's transition from third-party data to first-party data
BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced it will host an Adweek webinar, "Customer Journey Orchestration as a Cookie Alternative: How Vanarama Identified Actionable Behavioral Insights" on April 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET.
Who: Kristina Kalpokaite, Head of Acquisition at Vanarama will be joined by Nicky Peterse, Principal Customer Success Manager at BlueConic.
What: Kalpokaite and Peterse will share how Vanarama's transition from third- to first-party data provided actionable purchasing journey behavior insights to develop omnichannel marketing tactics.
When: Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET.
Why Attend: Everyone aspires to omnichannel marketing, but realizing it can mean vast organizational changes that impact people, processes, and technologies. U.K.-based award-winning vehicle leasing company, Vanarama, found that cookie-based technologies were limiting its focus to one-time customer acquisition. Implementing a customer data platform (CDP) has enabled more robust journey orchestration and analysis over the lifetime of its customer.
Attendees will learn:
- How unified profiles enable new modes of customer engagement and long-term relationship development
- Strategies to understand and engage customers along particular stages of their lifecycle
- Perspective on the advantages of investing in a CDP
Where: The webinar is free to attend by registering here.
Tweet this: Join @BlueConic and @Adweek to learn how Vanarama is making the transition from third- to #firstpartydata. Register for the webinar now: https://bit.ly/3tsURWn
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.
Media Contact
Karolina Throssell, BlueConic, 44 +447855751005, karolina@iden.global
SOURCE BlueConic