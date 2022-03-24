Learn how the retailer is using unified, actionable first-party data to operationalize the voice of the customer and facilitate personalized customer experiences
BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), will be joining Conn's HomePlus to host a discussion called "The Journey to Customer-Centricity: Transforming a Centuries-Old Company," at the upcoming MarTech Spring Conference. The session will explain why consented first-party data has become an essential tool for engaging customers at every point in their journey and how Conn's HomePlus strategically approached the onboarding of BlueConic as its customer data platform.
Who: Nicholas Visconti, Vice President of Marketing, Conn's HomePlus will be joined by Jackie Rousseau-Anderson, Chief Customer Officer, BlueConic.
What: Visconti and Rousseau-Anderson will discuss how Conn's HomePlus is leveraging BlueConic to successfully navigate its customer-first business transformation.
When: Tuesday March 29, 2022, 1:00-1:30pm EST
Why Attend: Conn's HomePlus traces its roots back to humble beginnings as a small plumbing and heating company in Beaumont, Texas. Now a $1.5B+, 4,000 employee retailer and lender with a footprint spanning the southern U.S., the success of Conn's HomePlus is driven by its strong belief that everyone deserves a home they love.
In this session, Visconti will share how Conn's HomePlus is bringing the voice of the customer to life and the ways they are using the unified customer profiles in their BlueConic database to demonstrate their organization is thinking about a customer's state of mind, at any given point in their journey. Attendees will learn:
- Best practices for successfully navigating a customer-first business transformation
- Key steps that accelerate readiness for onboarding a customer data platform (CDP)
- Ways to operationalize the voice of the customer and facilitate personalized customer experiences
Where: Participants can learn more about the MarTech Spring Conference and register for free here.
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.
