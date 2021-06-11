REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its 2021 Analyst Day will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. PDT to 1:00 p.m. PDT.
The virtual event is designed to give investors, financial analysts and industry analysts an opportunity to hear from members of the Equinix executive leadership team and discuss how the company is uniquely positioned to support the expanding needs of buyers and sellers of digital services. In addition, the company will provide insight into our global go-to-market strategy, evolving platform capabilities and industry-leading sustainability program.
After the market closes on June 22, 2021, the company will post materials from company leaders on topics which will be discussed during the deep dive presentations on June 23, 2021. Before the market opens on June 23, 2021, the company will post executive presentations to accompany the event. During the event, management will provide an update on the company's long-term financial outlook. The long-term financial outlook information will only be presented in the live presentation and then subsequently available on our website.
All relevant materials can be found on the Investor Relations site at http://investor.equinix.com, and the event will be livestreamed via https://vimeo.com/event/787976/ca098acbac.
