REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced that three executives will present at the 2021 Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) Annual Conference on Monday, January 18, 2021.
- Eric Schwartz, Chief Strategy & Development Officer, will be speaking on the Data Infrastructure panel from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. HST.
- Bruce Owen, VP Employee & Community Impact, will be joining the Diversity and Inclusion as a Business Imperative in our New Reality panel from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. HST.
- Alex Vaxmonsky, Director of Ecosystem Development, will be participating in the Submarine Cable Regional Round Up from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. HST.
- For more information, please visit the PTC registration page.
Additionally, Equinix executives will provide a business update on January 20, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. PST. Register here: https://info.equinix.com/EquinixPTCBizUpdate_Reg_LP.html.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.