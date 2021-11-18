BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced it will host a discussion with furniture retailer Lovesac called, "Inside Lovesac's Data Strategy that Powers Customer Centricity," during Adweek's Commerce Week. The session will discuss how Lovesac is using first-party data to deliver personalized customer experiences on the showroom floor and through every digital touchpoint.
Who: Sue Beckett, VP Digital Marketing and E-commerce, at Lovesac will be joined by Sam Ngo, Director, Product Marketing at BlueConic.
What: Beckett and Ngo will discuss how Lovesac is leveraging BlueConic's CDP to give its business teams access to first-party data that offers both confidence and utility.
When: Main Stage, December 2, 2021 at 11:35am ET.
Why Attend: Omni-channel acceleration is happening across the retail industry. As businesses mature with their use of first-party party, they need the right strategy and partners to execute on their vision of customer-centricity. In this session, Beckett will share insights into how the company makes unified, actionable first-party data available to cross-functional teams when and where they need it to drive business growth. Attendees will learn:
- Best practices for uncovering data needs and customer insights in a retail organization
- How the right first-party data strategy creates efficiencies internally and boosts revenue
- Examples of how the right tech stack can deliver omni-channel experiences in real time
Where: Participants can learn more about Adweek Commerce Week and register for free here.
