BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIAC Certifications, a certification body and an affiliate of the SANS Institute, today announced the Trust Me, I'm Certified podcast series.
Who: For current and aspiring information security professionals
What: Trust Me, I'm Certified is a podcast series created by GIAC. Episodes feature interviews with information security leaders who will share their experiences, including how they got started and overcame self-doubt in their careers, successes, mistakes and lessons learned along the way. Guests will cover topics such as building confidence, OSINT, mentorship and more.
Why: It isn't always easy to build a career in information security given the complexities of today's technology and the speed at which things change. This podcast was created to help current and aspiring information security professionals who are looking for motivation in their existing role or to manage their growth.
When: The first full-length episode, Exploring Imposter Syndrome through Experience, Education, and Gatekeeping, will air on March 3, 2020.
Top cyber security practitioner Lesley Carhart will talk about the importance of culture, continuous learning and work-life balance in overcoming imposter syndrome.
Where: To listen, subscribe and sign up for future episode notifications of Trust Me, I'm Certified, visit: https://www.giac.org/podcasts-tmic
About GIAC Certifications
GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body featuring over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. GIAC has issued over 146,000 cyber security certifications since it was founded in 1999. Eleven GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC is an affiliate of the SANS Institute. SANS is the global leader in cyber security training and certifications. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. (https://www.giac.org)