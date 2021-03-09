BOSTON, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced it will moderate a discussion with Heineken USA called, "Heineken USA's Journey to Building a Golden Consumer Record," at the upcoming MarTech Spring Virtual Conference. The session will shine a light on how the alcoholic beverage company is successfully navigating the shift from third-party to first-party data to bolster direct-to-consumer engagement.
Who: Rebekah Kennedy, Director, Consumer Data Strategy, at The Heineken Company will be joined by Sam Ngo, Director, Product Marketing at BlueConic.
What: In a Q&A format, Kennedy and Ngo will examine how Heineken is strengthening their direct relationship with customers by leveraging BlueConic's CDP to not only collect and unify their first-party data, but also activate it to provide more personalized experiences.
When: March 16, 2021 from 1:15 - 1:45 pm ET.
Why Attend: Third-party data's downfall has been a hot topic for the last few years. As privacy legislation like GDPR and CCPA become more prominent and browsers put forth additional limitations on third-party cookies, marketers must make the inevitable shift to collecting and using first-party data more effectively.
The shift to embrace first-party data as a strategic business asset has proven to be even more urgent for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies like Heineken. These companies historically lack access to first-party data because retailers, restaurants, bars, and/or entertainment venues stand between the brand and their customers, limiting a direct relationship between the two.
Hear how Heineken overcame this challenge by collecting and utilizing first-party data in new ways after adding a CDP to their tech stack.
Attendees will learn:
- How to build their own first-party data asset even if they are starting with limited data
- How to measure progress towards strategic first-party data goals
- How a CDP enhances consumer analytics and overcomes the data limitations of a DMP
Where: Participants can learn more about MarTech Spring Virtual Conference and register for free here.
Tweet this: Join @BlueConic and Heineken USA at the MarTech Conference on March 16 to learn how to successfully navigate the shift from third-party to first-party data. Register for free now: https://martechconf.com/spring/
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.
Contacts
North America PR for BlueConic
Stephanie Hadley, 617-650-8147
Europe PR for BlueConic
Karolina Throssell, 07855 751005
Media Contact
Stephanie Hadley, Hadley PR, +1 6176508147, steph.hadley@hadleypr.com
SOURCE BlueConic