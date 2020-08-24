SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Where:
Online at TSMC 2020 Technology Symposium & OIP Ecosystem Forum
When:
August 24-25, 2020. The Symposium begins at 9:30 a.m. PT
Today at the TSMC 2020 Online Technology Symposium, hear Frank Ferro, sr. director of product marketing at Rambus present, "Memory Systems for AI Applications Using TSMC Advanced Process Technologies." Exponential data growth is driving accelerated performance requirements in data centers and networking infrastructure. The industry has responded to this data growth with new AI hardware platforms for both Training and Inference applications on TSMC's advanced process technologies. GDDR6 and HBM2E have emerged specifically to address the AI memory bottleneck in these platforms. This talk will discuss the new memory systems available for TSMC's advanced process technologies, along with the benefits and trade-offs of different memory systems. Rambus will also discuss the need for close collaboration between TSMC and IP companies to develop these advanced PHY solutions.
Rambus will also showcase its leading-edge SerDes, memory interface and security IP solutions. These provide key building blocks for high-performance applications in AI/ML, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), data center and 5G networking.
Highlighted solutions available on TSMC's industry-leading 7nm (N7) process include:
- 112G XSR/USR SerDes PHY
- 56G XSR/VSR SerDes PHY
- PCIe 5.0 PHY and Controller
- 32G LR SerDes PHY
- HBM2E PHY and Controller
- GDDR6 PHY and Controller
- Hardware Root of Trust
- 800G MACsec Protocol Engine
Join Rambus at the TSMC 2020 Online Technology Symposium and learn more about its extensive portfolio of silicon-proven interface IP and innovation in advanced SerDes, memory interface and security technology.
To find out more about the TSMC 2020 Online Technology Symposium & Open Innovation Platform® Ecosystem Forum, visit rambus.com/event/tsmc-symposium-oip-ecosystem-forum-north-america/. For more details on our latest Rambus high-speed memory and SerDes PHY solutions, visit rambus.com/memory-and-interfaces/.
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a premier silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today's most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.
Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
(408) 462-8306
cpasinetti@rambus.com