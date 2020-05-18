crowdpac_Logo.jpg

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) will hold a live, virtual town hall on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:00 pm ET on Crowdpac.

Senator Warner will answer questions posed by Crowdpac members in real time.  He will specifically discuss the spread of COVID-19 and detail what he has been doing in the Senate to protect Virginians and all Americans during pandemic. Senator Warner will also discuss the Paycheck Security Act, a groundbreaking bill he has been working on with Senators Bernie Sanders, Doug Jones, and Richard Blumenthal. Under the Paycheck Security Act, the government would fund the paychecks of furloughed workers, helping millions of Americans pay their rent and utilities.

The town hall will be powered by Kiswe Mobile's cloud-based broadcast production platform, CloudCast, which is integrated across Crowdpac.

Join the event on Senator Warner's Crowdpac page: https://www.crowdpac.com/campaigns/393654/friends-of-mark-warner.

 

