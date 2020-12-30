NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United NYC Artists for Peace are raising funds to feed the world through TIKTOK dance challenge.

What: TIKTOK #WeCanFeedTheWorld Dance Challenge

Call to Action: Calling all families to spread some joy together by creating an interpretive dance to the song, "We Can Feed the World." Post dance to TikTok with #WeCanFeedTheWorld before New Year's Day.

When: 12/30/20 - 1/6/2021 Where: New York, N.Y.

Why: United NYC Artists for Peace are raising funds for feeding the world through the arts. All proceeds from the song will help relieve poverty in Africa.

Who: United NYC Artists for Peace is a community of musicians who embrace peace and unity through the creation of music and art.

Links:

#thebackpackkid https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJsKLLh3/

Ice Angel Arianna https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJswpfxb/

Erica, Lead Singer https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJGWxuhh/   

Contact:
Sing & Play Entertainment
Nancy Gannon
917-215-6958
262228@email4pr.com 

Together, #WeCanBreatheAndRise #WeCanFeedTheWorld
Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/we-can-feed-the-world/1546049061?i=1546049066

