NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The media and entertainment storage market size is expected to increase by USD 10.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 12%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The media and entertainment storage market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The media and entertainment storage market covers the following areas:

Media And Entertainment Storage Market Sizing

Media And Entertainment Storage Market Forecast

Media And Entertainment Storage Market Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (broadcast, production and post-production, media agencies, advertising, and others), Storage Solution (Network-attached storage, Storage area network, and Direct-attached storage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The increase in the demand for live video is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the media and entertainment storage market during the forecast period. Also, the growing shift from traditional to digital advertising channels will be contributing to the growth of the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the media and entertainment storage market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • D-Link Corp.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Hitachi Vantara LLC
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Toshiba Corp.

Media and Entertainment Storage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.05

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

