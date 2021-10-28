NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The media and entertainment storage market size is expected to increase by USD 10.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 12%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The media and entertainment storage market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The media and entertainment storage market covers the following areas:
Media And Entertainment Storage Market Sizing
Media And Entertainment Storage Market Forecast
Media And Entertainment Storage Market Analysis
Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (broadcast, production and post-production, media agencies, advertising, and others), Storage Solution (Network-attached storage, Storage area network, and Direct-attached storage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The increase in the demand for live video is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the media and entertainment storage market during the forecast period. Also, the growing shift from traditional to digital advertising channels will be contributing to the growth of the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the media and entertainment storage market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- D-Link Corp.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Vantara LLC
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
Media and Entertainment Storage Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 10.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.05
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
