LOS ANGELES , July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SmithGeiger Group, a leading data insights and content strategy firm, welcomes media research veteran Aaron Paquette to head its newly-established division, AccelerateSG.
Specialists at SmithGeiger Group recognized the need to establish a dedicated division for brand, content, and creative insights, addressing the emerging trends in media and television broadcasting. As immersive streaming technology becomes more accessible, brands increasingly want to determine the efficiency and responsiveness of their digital and creative marketing campaigns.
"I'm beyond thrilled to launch AccelerateSG with SmithGeiger Group," said Aaron Paquette. "We look forward to helping brands in all categories accelerate their sales growth, strategic goals, and social goodwill. Today, every brand is a media brand, and we have the skills and expertise to help them effectively create content, connect with consumers, and convey their message."
AccelerateSG partners with leading brands in the media, tech, consumer product goods, retail and leisure categories to accelerate their online growth rate by providing urgent answers to their clients' most pressing marketing, branding, creative and regulatory issues.
AccelerateSG Founder and Chief Strategist Aaron Paquette has a successful track record of building and refining media and TV best practices at standout companies such as CBS, Sony Pictures Entertainment, OTX, Nielsen Entertainment, Vision Critical, and Screen Engine/ASI. His acumen and leadership have resulted in doubling companies' revenues through outstanding content, creative and branding, as well as effective messaging of their value proposition and social policies.
"We're very delighted to welcome Aaron and AccelerateSG to SmithGeiger Group," said Co-Founder and CEO Dave Smith. "We know that Aaron's spectacular 25-year career in bringing unparalleled results by building successful media and digital content campaigns will be a great addition to SmithGeiger Group. Together, we'll accelerate into the future."
About AccelerateSG
AccelerateSG partners with leading brands to accelerate their rate of growth and change by providing urgent answers to their most pressing marketing, branding, creative and regulatory challenges. AccelerateSG delivers these answers via a suite of streamlined, platform-agnostic, cost-effective research solutions dedicated to rapid turnaround, responsive reporting and around-the-clock consultation. Solutions include content, creative, talent, title, concept, package and offer testing; custom tracking solutions to monitor awareness, usage, affinity, customer satisfaction and net promoter score; development and refinement of marketing positioning; and development and validation of environmental, social and governance messaging to address concerns of parents, influencers, regulators and other key constituencies. AccelerateSG offers both qualitative and quantitative solutions in every major territory around the world.
About SmithGeiger Group
SmithGeiger Group was founded in 2001 by Dave Smith and Seth Geiger to convert insights into strategy and ideas into action. The company conducts over 500 proprietary projects each year on behalf of its clients, designing the precise approach, analytics, and engineering to guide a who's who in the media, technology, and consumer spaces. SmithGeiger Group works closely with its partners to guide them through and navigate challenges. The organization's engagements invariably grow into multi-year partnerships, working alongside clients in growing and effectively meeting their business objectives. For more information, visit smithgeigergroup.com.
Media Contact
Kamila Khasanova, Playbook Public Relations, 8139708145, kamila@playbookpublicrelations.com
SOURCE SmithGeiger