ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediacurrent, one of the world's leading Drupal-focused digital agencies, has announced its Drupal 9 version of Rain CMS. The updates empower marketers and IT teams with a flexible authoring experience and a Drupal-based solution to get new sites to market quickly. Updates include:
Streamlined development: Rain CMS now includes a full Pattern Lab style guide, simplifying development with a component-based theming approach.
Enhanced authoring experience: Building on its legacy for high-velocity content publishing, Rain CMS now ships with Drupal's Layout Builder. This visual design tool comes fully pre-configured to make page building a breeze. Plus, jump-navigation helps content authors move swiftly between different sections of a page.
Jay Calicott, Mediacurrent VP of Technical Operations and the lead architect behind Rain CMS, shared in a recent webinar how organizations are responding to the urgent shift to digital across industries. Rain CMS for Drupal 9 is delivering the time-saving open source tools that help brands optimize the digital experience. Go here to watch the webinar: http://bit.ly/rain-cms-d9-webinar
"Rain started as a shortcut solution for our customers to achieve rapid Drupal development. Mediacurrent combined a pre-built version of Drupal's best-in-class community modules, administrative workflows, and a development environment to seamlessly deploy and manage. Our customers have been able to launch sites up to 75% faster compared to Drupal core alone," said Callicott. "Now, we've updated our award-winning Rain CMS distribution to support marketers and content editors with a flexible authoring experience while further saving time and simplifying processes for IT teams."
In line with its core values of giving back to the Drupal community, Mediacurrent maintains Rain CMS as an open source project available through Drupal.org.
To learn more or request a demo, please visit: https://www.mediacurrent.com/rain/
About Mediacurrent:
Mediacurrent, the open source expansion partner, deploys technical strategy in service of delivering business impact through reliable solutions, experiences, and partnerships. Led by our belief in open collaboration and continuous iteration, we've expanded our Drupal expertise into deep open source strategies. Mediacurrent has a successful track record of helping some of the most name recognizable brands in the world adopt and support an open source software-based web strategy. Mediacurrent is a subsidiary of Code and Theory, a digital-first creative agency. For more information, please visit https://www.mediacurrent.com
