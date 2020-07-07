PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Already replete with a catalog of features designed to promote better usability and workflow, including a SaaS interface that supports working remotely, Gale Force Digital Technologies has rolled out two new modules to bolster its agile MediaForce media planning and buying platform: SmartReports and Media Planner. With these new features now live and available to users at no extra charge, MediaForce aims to build on its success and continue revolutionizing the market.
Gale Force Digital Chief Operating Officer Erin Labrato is excited about the unveilings. "When I came on board with Gale Force last year, I knew that we needed to add a few select features that would really add value to our ever-growing client base," Labrato remarked. "Both SmartReports and Media Planner will help our clients go further with the platform. Both applications are included in all levels of pricing." Already one of the best-priced options in the market for media planning and buying, these two new features of MediaForce only strengthen its value-added proposition.
SmartReports
Launched in January 2020, SmartReports gives MediaForce users the ability to create customizable dynamic reports from any reportable metric in the system. The user has the ability to pull any range of information (advertisers, campaigns, time periods, vendors, etc.) and personalize his or her view in MediaForce. No other media planning and buying platforms—not even the really expensive ones—have a feature as agile as SmartReports. It's free for MediaForce users and unimaginable to plan and buy without it once utilized.
Media Planner
Also new to MediaForce, introduced in February 2020, Media Planner lets users generate media plans against which they can execute buys. Created plans, which dictate the budget, media types and mix, GRP levels, vendors and other elements, can be exported into one of several report layout and flowchart options. Other venerable options on the market lack this dynamic media planning capability, selling users short when attempting to operate outside of the buying sphere. Gale Force Digital has seen what competitors are lacking and have made it a focus to maximize the user experience by offering great features like Media Planner that cannot be found elsewhere.
About Gale Force Digital Technologies
Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Gale Force Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning and buying software, digital marketing tools and other solutions to its partners since 2014. The company's portfolio includes the work-from-home-friendly MediaForce media planning and buying tool, its LocalForce local search management solution, ClickForce for paid search advertising, and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. Gale Force Digital Technologies is on the leading edge of software development, continually creating and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base. 2020 has seen the rollout of multiple new features in MediaForce, a testament to Gale Force's customer commitment. The SaaS platform continues to use the newest technical advancements in the advertising industry to uniquely satisfy its clientele. In addition to the aforementioned SmartReports and Media Planner modules, other unveilings, including API integration, will be arriving later in the year.
Media Contact:
Michael Sharp, President & Chief Revenue Officer
(866) 233-8499
243030@email4pr.com