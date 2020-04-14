NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad, a global leader in digital identity resolution, has partnered with MediaJel, a leading provider of advertising and marketing solutions for regulated markets. The partnership will enhance MediaJel's current offering, enabling brands to further improve their digital marketing campaigns, and thereby, return on investment.
Tapad's global, privacy-safe digital cross-device solution, The Tapad Graph, will complement MediaJel's state-of-the-art advertising solutions to identify and resolve fragmentation created by a consumer's researching and purchasing behavior across multiple digital devices. For MediaJel, this provides customers with an opportunity for incremental efficiencies across a number of use-cases, including reach extension, targeting, ad frequency capping, suppression, and attribution.
Dash Rothberg, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at MediaJel commented, "With an endless list of considerations across consumer behavior, marketing fragmentation, and today's ongoing device proliferation - optimizing digital campaigns can be challenging for most brand advertisers. We partnered with Tapad after testing multiple cross-device solutions in the market but concluded that The Tapad Graph provided us with a blend of scale, quality, flexibility, and privacy-safe data to meet our customer needs."
Mike Dadlani, Vice President of Agency Partnerships at Tapad added: "Our partnership with MediaJel is an exciting one. Not only will their portfolio of clients be enabled to more effectively execute and optimize cross-device campaigns, but they will also realize longer-term benefits from improved attribution and consumer insights."
To learn more about Tapad and our digital identity resolution capabilities, visit www.Tapad.com
About Tapad
Tapad, Inc. is a global leader in digital identity resolution. The Tapad Graph and its related solutions provide a transparent, privacy-safe approach connecting brands to consumers through their devices globally. Tapad is recognized across the industry for its product innovation, workplace culture, and talent, and has earned numerous awards including One World Identity's 2019 Top 100 Influencers in Identity Award. Headquartered in New York, Tapad also has offices in Chicago, London, Oslo, Singapore, and Tokyo.
About MediaJel
Founded in 2017, MediaJel acts as a full-service agency that provides advertising and marketing solutions from brand building and search optimizations to campaign execution and online-offline attribution. Built with proprietary technology, the MediaJel.io platform leverages unique actionable data for brands and agencies to effectively execute high-performance marketing campaigns. With "Data Ethics" being the core of the business, all aspects are brand safe and compliant for regulated industries.