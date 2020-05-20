NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath, the acclaimed independent advertising technology company for brands today announced the appointment of two new executives who will support the company's strategic vision of driving an accountable, addressable and highly performant supply chain. Former WW International executive Kimberly Samon joins MediaMath as its chief people officer while the product team welcomes Anudit Vikram, former Edge by Ascential product leader as senior vice president of product.
"Kimberly and Anudit bring a powerful combination of people and product management expertise coupled with strong track records in operational leadership and transformation," said Konrad Gerszke, President of MediaMath. "Both share our vision of delighting clients by driving marketing performance on their behalf and shaping the future of the digital advertising supply chain. We are delighted to welcome them to the MediaMath team."
Kimberly Samon, Chief People Officer
As chief people officer, Samon will lead all people-related solutions and human resources functions, including talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, workforce planning, performance management and overall employee experience at MediaMath. She will report to Gerszke and will focus on developing a culture that values transparency and innovation. With deep experience leading transformation, Samon brings global operational excellence to the company. Prior to WW International, Samon served as the executive vice president of human resources and corporate strategy at Serta Simmons Bedding. Earlier in her career, she helped lead human resources at Kinkos, now FedEx Office and was chief people officer for flexible workspace innovator, HQ Global Workplaces.
"I'm delighted to lead the next phase of transformation and people development at MediaMath," said Samon. "MediaMath is at a pivotal stage in its mission to re-imagine the digital media ecosystem and the talent our people bring to the technology is critical to our success."
Anudit Vikram, Senior Vice President of Product
A leader in marketing technology, Vikram brings over a decade of ad-tech experience in product development to his role as senior vice president of product. Before joining MediaMath, Vikram was the chief product officer at Edge by Ascential, a market intelligence company that offers a platform for digital retailers. Previously, Vikram served as senior vice president of Audience Solutions at Dun and Bradstreet, where he helped bring to market data products and solutions which are in use by Fortune 500 companies. Vikram has also served as vice president of digital marketing technologies at Merkle, the agency that plans, designs, executes and measures fully integrated customer relationship marketing solutions. Vikram will oversee product management and set the roadmap for MediaMath's suite of capabilities, including identity, audiences, data products, campaigns, performance and measurement.
"MediaMath is leading the industry in taking the necessary steps to improve the performance of digital advertising by building an accountable and addressable supply chain that benefits advertisers, publishers and consumers," said Vikram. "I'm thrilled to join the company amidst changing market dynamics that are making the way for brand and agency adoption of SOURCE."
