NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this September's edition of "Smart Home." This campaign will bring together leading: associations, organizations, key thought leaders and more within the home and technology industries. Focusing on the various ways homeowners can be more cost effective, and make their homes more accommodable, efficient, and safer all over the house. Specifically, touching on smart appliances, smart technology, energy saving tips, and other smart home products.
Life at (hopefully) the end of the pandemic means people are still working and spending most of their time within the home. "Two thirds (66%) of U.S. homeowners spent more than $1,000 on home improvements and repairs in the past year, totaling an estimated $84 billion* in homeowner spending." Americans are looking for ways to make their homes more connected, safer, and personal to their likings. However, homeowners are still struggling with saving money and making the proper accommodations in the home which will be cost effective and safe.
The print component of "Smart Home" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC/Baltimore, Philadelphia, Florida, Houston, and Dallas markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/smart-home/
Celebrity real estate agent and Smart Home owner Chrishell Stause graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview on the interior, Chrishell reveals her insight on how valuable a smart home is, especially as a real estate agent. "A home that does not have smart home capabilities is not as desirable when selling," says Stause. Her contributions include starring in the Netflix original series Selling Sunset, and owning a smart home herself.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), Home Technology Association (HTA), Smart Home America, US Swim Association, Wireless Speaker & Audio Association (WiSA), National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), and Habitat for Humanity.
