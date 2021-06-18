NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its June edition of "Women in STEM." This campaign sheds light on the gender inequality within STEM fields and how women can overcome it and retain jobs. Hundreds of thousands of women have pursued degrees in STEM, and although women make up more than half the college-educated workforce, only 28% of the STEM workforce is women. Women in STEM often face a challenging set of circumstances that can alter their educational journey and career path.
The print component of "Women in STEM" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Florida, San Francisco, New York, and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 200,000 copies and an estimated readership of 600,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/women-in-stem/
Actress and mathematician Danica McKellar graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview on the interior, Danica reveals that as a girl, she shared a dual love of performing and utilizing her brain. Spending her early years as a television star on "The Wonder Years", Danica took a break from acting to pursue a degree in mathematics at UCLA. Danica redefined herself through her passion for math and had the rare opportunity to conduct undergraduate research through which she proved her own theorem. Danica is now a three-time New York Times bestselling author and continues to advocate for education initiatives and gender equality in the STEM fields.
This campaign was made possible with the support of All Star Code, Association for Women in Science, Techbridge Girls, National Math and Science Initiative, The Citadel, The Parent Teacher Association, Penguin Random House, STEP UP, National Girls Collaborative Project, Little Scientists, Essiril Labs, and many more.
