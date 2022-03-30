Mediaplanet's "Innovations in Cancer Care" campaign, found within USA TODAY, OR Today, and online, spreads awareness on the important advancements paving the way to a new future of cancer care.
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Approximately 39.5 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point of their lifetime. These past two years have presented dramatic challenges for cancer patients receiving the proper treatment and screenings they need. Technology has paved the way to a new future of care that will have a long-lasting impact within the field.
In Mediaplanet's new "Innovations in Cancer Care" campaign, Dr. Bertalan Meskó, director of The Medical Futurist, discusses just how technological advancements are supporting our hospitals, caregivers, and patients at such a crucial time. "The newfound prevalence of telemedicine, combined with advancing technology across all aspects of healthcare, is helping to ease the burden on healthcare professionals and hospitals in 2022."
With approximately 66 percent of rural counties not having access to an oncologist, we furthermore see telehealth as a huge benefactor when it comes to access to care. BlueJeans Telehealth by Verizon will be touching on how "the emergence of telehealth during the global pandemic could make healthcare more accessible, safer, and more effective."
This campaign was made possible with the support of BlueJeans Telehealth by Verizon, Blue Note Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Midmark RTLS, Dr. Bertalan Meskó, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQUA), Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), Association for Community Cancer Centers (ACCC), Society for Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), National League for Nursing (NLN), Academy for Medical-Surgical Nurses (AMSN), and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).
