NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Using the expertise of industry leaders to explore solutions to problems facing the ever-changing rental industry, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its March edition of their campaign, "Renting in America." This campaign addresses a range of topics including the acceleration of the adoption of technology in the rental industry, the overall trends of the rental industry throughout 2020-2021, how managing property has changed during the pandemic, how apartments lead the way to a greener future, and missing pieces of tenant data landlords do not know they don't have. The campaign highlights innovative tools, services, and technology that are needed to stay ahead of the growing competition in the rental industry.
The cross-platform campaign advocates for an increased emphasis on elevating the tenant experience for property managers, landlords and owners by partnering with the rental industry's most prominent thought leaders. The included stories highlight the prosperity and challenges in the rental industry amidst a global pandemic and its ultimate aim is to act as a COVID guide for property managers, landlords, and owners to create a more profitable bottom line and increase tenant retention.
Star of Netflix's "Stay Here," Pete Lorimer is featured in the cover story of the publication. Inside, Lorimer talks about the benefits of insurance, how technology makes the job easier, the benefits of property management systems, and advice for people who want to break into the rental industry. This is a message that is echoed throughout the campaign with leaders across the industry helping to educate property managers, landlords, and property owners.
The print component of "Renting in America" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., Boston, Houston, South Florida, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, Pittsburgh/Cleveland, Detroit, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Denver. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here: https://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/renters-in-america/
This campaign was made possible with the support of the National Apartment Association, American Apartment Owners Association, National Association of Rental Property Managers, National Multifamily Housing Council, Peter Lorimer, LiftMaster, SmartRent, and Property Meld.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit https://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
