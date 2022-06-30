"Women in STEM" campaign, found within USA TODAY and online, will shine a light on resources and tools to help young girls succeed in STEM.
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of June's edition of "Women in STEM". This campaign will educate and share resources with our readers on helping bridge these gender equity gaps in STEM education and careers.
Women still only make up approximately 28% of STEM-related careers, despite making up more than 50% of the workforce. According to a recent survey done by Microsoft, girls start to show an increased interest in STEM subjects around age 11. However, that same study showed that this interest significantly decreases by age 15 — the age when many high school students are beginning to think about their college majors. Factors for this include a lack of female role models/female representation in the field as well as a lack of access to hands-on STEM experience during these years. While the prognosis may seem bleak, experts suggest that there are plenty of ways to get girls and young women interested in pursuing a career in STEM. Constant exposure through hands-on learning opportunities as well as representation in advertising and through speaking opportunities allows for girls to understand that a career in this field is not only possible but is a lucrative career choice. This campaign will explore the various sectors of STEM while educating and encouraging women to take part. View the digital version here.
The print component of "Women in STEM" is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, North/Central Florida, Nashville, Cincinnati, Houston, and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets.
STEM activist Loni Love will be gracing the cover of the publication. She is an Emmy award-winning TV host and comedian who started her career as an electrical engineer for General Motors before moving into entertainment. "Diversity is needed in STEM because there are many issues that affect women differently than men when considering solutions," Love says. "Having women to give their expertise can prove to be valuable."
This campaign was made possible with the support of STEMscopes, Outschool, Broadcom Foundation, Project Lead the Way, Teach For America, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Girlstart, Association of Women in Science, Association of Women in Mathematics, AASA, Loni Love, and more.
