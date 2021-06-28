NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with the industry's most respected higher education associations and thought leaders to explore the changing landscape of higher education, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its June 2021 edition of their campaign, "Future of Higher Education Technology." This campaign addresses a range of topics and industries including leveling the benefits of online proctoring software, how 5G network can impact the efficiency of higher education institutions, and why IAQ solutions are becoming increasingly important. It is authored by leaders such as NACUBO, The Dept. of Education, Daphne Koller, Steve Wozniak, The Society for University & College Planning (SCUP), & more.
"The challenge is not even primarily in the technology aspect, but in getting faculty to teach in a different set of tools. I'm not talking about technological tools. I'm talking about pedagogical tools. When I was at Stanford, there was a push for people to adopt more active learning elements in their classroom to promote engagement, and most professors were like, "Leave me alone. I come in, I lecture, I take some questions, and that's it. I'm not about to change."- Daphne Koller.
The cross-platform campaign will be shedding light on the available technologies, resources, and organization which are empowering educators and school administrators to make learning more attainable and engaging for students of all gender, race, and backgrounds during these unprecedented times. By partnering with the most prominent thought leaders of these industries, the campaign aims to educate college and university business decision makers on the resources and knowledge they need to effectively embrace the changing landscape of higher education.
The print component of "Future of Higher Education Technology" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, North Florida, Atlanta, Denver, Cleveland, and Philadelphia. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.
This campaign was made possible with the support of The Department of Education, The American Council on Education, The National Association of College & University Business Officers, The Society for College & University Planning, Education Finance Council, The Century Foundation, New America, Association for Non-Traditioal Students in Higher Education, Brandon Busteed, Monica Burns, Steve Wozniak, Bryan Alexander, Sheryl Root, Daphne Koller, Mike Tholfsen, Acquia, Allitix, APL nextEd, Apogee, CBORD, Ellucian, ExamSoft, Johnson Controls, Open Assessment Technologies & TMobile.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit https://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
Press Contact:
Neetu Wadhwani
neetu.wadhwani(at)mediaplanet.com
617-909-4990
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet