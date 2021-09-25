NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of its print and digital campaign entitled "Transforming Cancer Care." This campaign is unique in that it discusses both cutting-edge cancer advancements that have the ability to transform how cancers are detected, diagnosed, and treated, as well as ways to bring the benefits of these advancements to all cancer patients — not just those who can afford it or have exclusive access. Cancer care disparities are vast when it comes to socio-economic status and race. This oftentimes means that people in some racial groups do not have the same level of access to the latest advancements and best care in cancer. But with an ignited industry focus on health equity, innovative discovery can help to end those disparities instead of widening the gap.
"Together, as a global cancer care community, we must embrace this opportunity to uncover fresh solutions and make bold bets that fundamentally improve the lives of all touched by cancer, leading us toward a future of equity in cancer care," said Everett E. Vokes, M.D., President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, in the foreword article of the campaign.
One solution discussed throughout the publication is eliminating barriers to clinical trials. "One of the most common barriers to trial participation is location," says Lisa A. Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). "Right now, ACS CAN is working to help pass the bipartisan DIVERSE Trials Act through both chambers of Congress. The legislation would help address health equity and disparities by allowing clinical trial sponsors to reimburse patients for non-medical costs associated with their trial participation — such as travel, parking, food, or lodging — and would allow trial sponsors to provide patients with the technology necessary to facilitate remote participation in clinical trials."
Another solution discussed is using platforms like social media and influencers to bring awareness to the risk some groups have for certain cancers. Public Enemy rapper Chuck D, whose interview is featured as the campaign's cover story, talks about raising awareness among people of color about the risk of colorectal cancer and the importance of screening. "I learned from Hip Hop Public Health that Black people tend to get diagnosed with colorectal cancer after it's already progressed, and that leads to higher death rates — higher than any other racial or ethnic group in the United States. I think a lot of folks don't know colorectal cancer is beatable 90 percent of the time if it's detected early. So, it's a no-brainer to get regular screenings. We just have to get the word out."
This campaign was made possible with the support of the Association of American Cancer Institutes, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Cancer Society's HEALED Community Movement, American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, the Blood Profiling Atlas in Cancer (BloodPAC), Chuck D, Epic Sciences, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, National Comprehensive Cancer Center, Pat Croce, QIAGEN, Quantgene, SOPHiA GENETICS, Stand Up To Cancer, and Sysmex Inostics.
