NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of the print and digital campaign entitled "Infectious Diseases." This campaign is the third part of a series Mediaplanet has published on this topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The content is focused on providing readers with the most up-to-date information on infectious disease threats and progress towards combatting current and future outbreaks, as well as inspiring readers to join in the fight against infectious diseases now and in the future. Scientific advancements and progress spurred on by unprecedented global collaboration are also celebrated throughout the campaign.
While COVID-19 remains a top focus in news media around the globe, other infectious diseases that have been around for much longer, like HIV and viral hepatitis, are still a problem and patients are in need of more resources, focus and support.
"In January 2020, the year that would close the fourth decade of the American HIV epidemic opened promisingly, with a federal plan to stop transmission of the virus before the end of a fifth decade. With improved surveillance, implementation of proven biomedical prevention measures, a cross-government approach – all bolstered by new funding — the US Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative offered a strategy for ending one epidemic and a roadmap for countering future public health threats, as well," says Rajesh T. Gandhi, MD, FIDSA, Chair, HIV Medicine Association in an address for the campaign.
To help patients with chronic infectious disease hepatitis C, the HealthWell Foundation has provided over $2.1 billion in grant support to underinsured patients who need, but can't afford, life-changing medical treatments. They've helped over 615,000 patients across over 80 disease areas, including 24,000 patients living with hepatitis C. "Our mission is to make sure that no patient in this country has to choose between affording their prescribed medications and paying for food or rent or daily necessities," says Alan Klein, chief development officer at HealthWell.
The print component of "Infectious Diseases" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Houston, St. Louis, Kansas City, Detroit, New York, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Cincinnati, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and surrounding areas with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the CDC National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), Infectious Diseases Society of America, HIV Medicine Association, Covid Act Now, HealthWell Foundation, Immune Deficiency Foundation, Symbiotica, HealthMap, Outbreaks Near Me, TSI, Incorporated, Qorvo, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, American Society for Clinical Pathology, Weber State University, Replicor, and others.
