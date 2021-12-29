NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Start bracing yourself for an emissions-free future! With the significant growth of electric vehicles in recent years, Mediaplanet announces the launch of this December's edition of "Future of Transportation." This campaign will debunk common electric vehicle (EV) myths while helping readers further understand the benefits of electric for their wallets and the environment.
According to a recent study done by the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation accounted for 29 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest single contributor ahead of electricity (25 percent), industry (23 percent) and agriculture (10 percent). Greenhouse gases are a leading cause of many devastating world issues such as climate change, resulting food supply shortages, and respiratory illnesses. One of the clearest solutions to this issue is zero-emissions electric vehicles.
Long-time electric vehicle expert and green living activist Seth Leitman, also known as Green Living Guy, graces the cover of the publication. Speaking about the misconceptions surround EVs, Leitman explains, "Electric cars take only two years to go carbon negative on average. Gas cars and even fuel cells today don't even come close!" Although the world sees EV as a luxury, it can save them money in the long run. "The maintenance costs for EVs are really next to nothing," he adds. He's hopeful that new laws and regulations from state and federal governments will turn the tide for renewable energy. "When collaboration gels, there's nothing like it — greatness happens."
The print component of "Future of Transportation" is distributed within today's edition of the Los Angeles Times, with a circulation of approximately 180,000 copies and an estimated readership of 540,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.
This campaign was made possible with the support of the Electric Auto Association, Zero Emissions Transportation Association, Plug In America, National Association of Apartment Owners, BlueGreen Alliance, NAFA, Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Ideanomics, Shell, and Zum.
